|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 26, 2022This week’s theme
Anti-words
This week’s words
eupnea
postposition
“All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher
Send some to friends & family
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
postposition
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. The placing of something after another.
2. Something placed in this manner, especially a word or an element placed after another.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin post- (after) + position, from ponere (to put). Ultimately from the Indo-European root apo- (off or away), which is also the source of pose, apposite, after, off, awkward, post, puny, appose, depose, repose, interpose, apposite, apropos, eftsoons, postiche, and pungle. Earliest documented use: 1546.
NOTES:
In English we have prepositions. One might say “I live in NY.” Here, the word “in” is a preposition because it’s positioned before “NY” to which it refers. In some languages, such as Hindi, they are placed after the words they relate to and are known as postpositions.
In English we put adjectives before a noun, as in, hot coffee, but in some languages, such as French, adjectives go after the noun: café chaud. Sometimes we put adjectives postpositively in English too. See here, here, and here.
You may preposition an adjective or postposition it, but please do not proposition it, unless you know it intimately.
USAGE:
“What did Nazareth know? Thousands of verb endings. Tens of thousands of postpositions. She wanted to know what other women knew, and she had set about closing the gap.”
Suzette Haden Elgin; The Judas Rose; DAW; 1987.
See more usage examples of postposition in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Sometimes you can't see yourself clearly until you see yourself through the eyes of others. -Ellen DeGeneres, comedian, TV host, actor, and writer (b. 26 Jan 1958)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith