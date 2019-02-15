|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 15, 2019
This week's theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be
appose
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To place next to or side by side: to juxtapose.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin apponere (to put near), from ad- (near) + ponere (to put). Ultimately from the Indo-European root apo- (off or away), which is also the source of after, off, awkward, post, and puny. Earliest documented use: 1593.
USAGE:
“You look at m/e, you smile at m/e infinitely, m/y eyes are apposed to your eyes, / am seized by unnameable joy and horror.”
Lillian Faderman; Chloe plus Olivia; Viking; 1994.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The question is not Can they reason?, nor Can they talk?, but Can they suffer? -Jeremy Bentham, jurist and philosopher (15 Feb 1748-1832)
