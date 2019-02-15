  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Feb 15, 2019
This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be

This week’s words
bloodnoun
sodalist
reprobate
appurtenance
appose
with Anu Garg

appose

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-POHZ)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To place next to or side by side: to juxtapose.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin apponere (to put near), from ad- (near) + ponere (to put). Ultimately from the Indo-European root apo- (off or away), which is also the source of after, off, awkward, post, and puny. Earliest documented use: 1593.

USAGE:
“You look at m/e, you smile at m/e infinitely, m/y eyes are apposed to your eyes, / am seized by unnameable joy and horror.”
Lillian Faderman; Chloe plus Olivia; Viking; 1994.

See more usage examples of appose in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The question is not Can they reason?, nor Can they talk?, but Can they suffer? -Jeremy Bentham, jurist and philosopher (15 Feb 1748-1832)

