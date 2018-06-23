

Feb 13, 2019 This week’s theme

Words that aren’t what they appear to be



This week’s words

bloodnoun

sodalist

reprobate



reprobate PRONUNCIATION: (REP-ruh-bayt)

MEANING: adjective: Depraved.

noun: A wicked person.

verb tr.: To disapprove or condemn.

ETYMOLOGY: probative, probity, reproof, From Latin reprobare (to disapprove), from re- + probare (to test, approve), from probus (good). Ultimately from the Indo-European root per- (forward), which also gave us paramount, prime, proton, prow reprove , German Frau (woman), and Hindi purana (old). Earliest documented use: 1532.

NOTE: Remember, to reprobate does not mean to probate again.

USAGE:

Films of the Day; The Times (London, UK); Jun 23, 2018.



See more usage examples of “Russell Crowe plays Ben Wade, the boss of a gang of degenerate reprobates.”Films of the Day;(London, UK); Jun 23, 2018.See more usage examples of reprobate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In some circumstances, the refusal to be defeated is a refusal to be educated. -Margaret Halsey, novelist (13 Feb 1910-1997)





