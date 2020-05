A.Word.A.Day

interpose

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

verb tr., intr.: 1. To place in between. 2. To intrude or to interrupt. noun: 1. The act of, or an instance of, putting something in between. 2. An interference or interruption.

ETYMOLOGY:

From French interposer, from Latin interponere, from inter (between) + ponere (to put). Ultimately from the Indo-European root apo- (off or away), which is also the source of pose, apposite, after, off, awkward, post, puny, apposite , and apropos . Earliest documented use: for verb: 1599, for noun: 1610.

USAGE:



‘Don’t, William,’ Katharine interposed.”

Virginia Woolf; Night and Day; Duckworth; 1919.



“Most remarkable is the interpose of Christmas dance during the interval at Sara’s. [Walter Murch’s journal]”

Charles Koppelman; Behind the Seen; Pearson; 2004.



See more usage examples of “‘Right -- of course we’re doing right,’ William answered her, ‘if, after what you’ve heard, you can marry a man of such incomprehensible confusion, such deplorable --’‘Don’t, William,’ Katharine interposed.”Virginia Woolf;; Duckworth; 1919.“Most remarkable is the interpose of Christmas dance during the interval at Sara’s. [Walter Murch’s journal]”Charles Koppelman;; Pearson; 2004.See more usage examples of interpose in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: