A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



traject PRONUNCIATION: (truh-JEKT)

MEANING: verb tr.: To transport or transmit.

noun: Transport, transmission, or passage.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin traicere (to throw across), from trans- (across) + jacere (to throw). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ye- (to throw), which also gave us jet, eject, project, reject, object, subject, adjective, joist, jactitation subjacent , and jaculate . Earliest documented use: for noun: 1552, for verb 1624.

USAGE: “As her shot trajected toward the hoop, the whole IU bench rose to its feet.”

Dylan Wallace; From Walk-on to Scholarship; Indiana Daily Student (Bloomington, Indiana); Mar 4, 2019.



“During the whole traject I met with no living things save an enormous black eagle.”

Edmund O’Donovan; The Merv Oasis; Smith, Elder & Co.; 1882.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Be thou the first true merit to befriend, his praise is lost who stays till all commend. -Alexander Pope, poet (21 May 1688-1744)





