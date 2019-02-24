|
A.Word.A.Day
May 20, 2020
Which came first: the noun or the verb?
This week’s words
surfeit
reconnoiter
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
reconnoiter or reconnoitre
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To explore or scout an area for gathering information.
noun: An act of reconnoitering.
ETYMOLOGY:
From obsolete French reconnoître, from Latin recognoscere, from re- (again) + gnoscere (to know). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gno- (to know), which is also the source of know, recognize, acquaint, ignore, diagnosis, notice, normal, agnostic, incognito, connoisseur, cognize, anagnorisis (the moment of recognition or discovery), and prosopagnosia (inability to recognize faces). Earliest documented use: for verb 1705, for noun 1781.
USAGE:
“A river voyage is an easy way to reconnoitre a remote region.”
Sarah Nicholson; Just Around the Bend; Herald Sun (Melbourne, Australia); Feb 24, 2019.
“A quick reconnoiter found no kind of habitat, and little of anything made for human hands.”
C Stuart Hardwick; Dangerous Company; Analog Science Fiction & Fact (New York); Mar/Apr 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Kindness is not without its rocks ahead. People are apt to put it down to an easy temper and seldom recognize it as the secret striving of a generous nature; whilst, on the other hand, the ill-natured get credit for all the evil they refrain from. -Honore De Balzac, novelist (20 May 1799-1850)
