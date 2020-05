May 20, 2020 This week’s theme

Which came first: the noun or the verb?



This week’s words

Which came first: the noun or the verb? "A word after a word after a word is power." ~Margaret Atwood



reconnoiter or reconnoitre PRONUNCIATION: (ree-kuh-NOI-tuhr, rek-uh-)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.: To explore or scout an area for gathering information.

noun: An act of reconnoitering.

ETYMOLOGY: incognito, connoisseur, cognize, From obsolete French reconnoître, from Latin recognoscere, from re- (again) + gnoscere (to know). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gno- (to know), which is also the source of know, recognize, acquaint, ignore, diagnosis, notice, normal, agnostic anagnorisis (the moment of recognition or discovery), and prosopagnosia (inability to recognize faces). Earliest documented use: for verb 1705, for noun 1781.

USAGE:

Sarah Nicholson; Just Around the Bend; Herald Sun (Melbourne, Australia); Feb 24, 2019.



“A quick reconnoiter found no kind of habitat, and little of anything made for human hands.”

C Stuart Hardwick; Dangerous Company; Analog Science Fiction & Fact (New York); Mar/Apr 2019.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Kindness is not without its rocks ahead. People are apt to put it down to an easy temper and seldom recognize it as the secret striving of a generous nature; whilst, on the other hand, the ill-natured get credit for all the evil they refrain from. -Honore De Balzac, novelist (20 May 1799-1850)





