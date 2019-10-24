

Nov 20, 2019 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

gongoozler

hail-fellow

connoisseur



The Connoisseur, 1882 Art: Edward Antoon Portielje Words to describe people A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



connoisseur PRONUNCIATION: (kon-uh-SUHR/SOOR)

MEANING: adjective: An expert who is knowledgeable enough to pass critical judgment in a field, especially in fine arts, cuisines, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: incognito, From French connoisseur (connaiseur in Modern French), from Old French conoisseor, from conoistre (to know), from Latin cognoscere (to learn or get to know), from co- (together) + gnoscere (to know), (to learn). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gno- (to know), which is also the source of know, recognize, acquaint, ignore, diagnosis, notice, normal, agnostic anagnorisis (the moment of recognition or discovery), and prosopagnosia (inability to recognize faces). Earliest documented use: 1719.

USAGE:

‘Shall We Strippagio?’ How to Be an Olive Oil Snob; The Times (London, UK); Oct 24, 2019.



See more usage examples of “These days olive oil must be savoured with the heightened diligence of a connoisseur.”‘Shall We Strippagio?’ How to Be an Olive Oil Snob;(London, UK); Oct 24, 2019.See more usage examples of connoisseur in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The truth isn't always beauty, but the hunger for it is. -Nadine Gordimer, novelist, Nobel laureate (20 Nov 1923-2014)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate