  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Nov 20, 2019
This week’s theme
Words to describe people

This week’s words
gongoozler
hail-fellow
connoisseur
connoisseur
The Connoisseur, 1882
Art: Edward Antoon Portielje
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

connoisseur

PRONUNCIATION:
(kon-uh-SUHR/SOOR)

MEANING:
adjective: An expert who is knowledgeable enough to pass critical judgment in a field, especially in fine arts, cuisines, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French connoisseur (connaiseur in Modern French), from Old French conoisseor, from conoistre (to know), from Latin cognoscere (to learn or get to know), from co- (together) + gnoscere (to know), (to learn). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gno- (to know), which is also the source of know, recognize, acquaint, ignore, diagnosis, notice, normal, agnostic, incognito, anagnorisis (the moment of recognition or discovery), and prosopagnosia (inability to recognize faces). Earliest documented use: 1719.

USAGE:
“These days olive oil must be savoured with the heightened diligence of a connoisseur.”
‘Shall We Strippagio?’ How to Be an Olive Oil Snob; The Times (London, UK); Oct 24, 2019.

See more usage examples of connoisseur in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The truth isn't always beauty, but the hunger for it is. -Nadine Gordimer, novelist, Nobel laureate (20 Nov 1923-2014)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2019 Wordsmith