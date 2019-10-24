|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 20, 2019
Words to describe people
connoisseur
The Connoisseur, 1882
Art: Edward Antoon Portielje
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
connoisseur
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: An expert who is knowledgeable enough to pass critical judgment in a field, especially in fine arts, cuisines, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French connoisseur (connaiseur in Modern French), from Old French conoisseor, from conoistre (to know), from Latin cognoscere (to learn or get to know), from co- (together) + gnoscere (to know), (to learn). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gno- (to know), which is also the source of know, recognize, acquaint, ignore, diagnosis, notice, normal, agnostic, incognito, anagnorisis (the moment of recognition or discovery), and prosopagnosia (inability to recognize faces). Earliest documented use: 1719.
USAGE:
“These days olive oil must be savoured with the heightened diligence of a connoisseur.”
‘Shall We Strippagio?’ How to Be an Olive Oil Snob; The Times (London, UK); Oct 24, 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The truth isn't always beauty, but the hunger for it is. -Nadine Gordimer, novelist, Nobel laureate (20 Nov 1923-2014)
