Nov 21, 2019
gangrel

PRONUNCIATION:
(GANG-ruhl)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A vagrant or drifter.
2. A tall, thin, long-limbed person.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English gang/gong (manner of going, way, passage), from gangen (to go). Earliest documented use: 1450.

USAGE:
“She is an enthusiastic reader and collector of books, provides shelter to the gangrels in her tower.”
Dietmar Bohnke; Shades of Gray; Galda + Wilch Verlag; 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Work saves us from three great evils: boredom, vice, and need. -Voltaire, philosopher (21 Nov 1694-1778)

