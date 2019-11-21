

Nov 21, 2019 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

gongoozler

hail-fellow

connoisseur

gangrel



gangrel PRONUNCIATION: (GANG-ruhl)

MEANING: noun:

1. A vagrant or drifter.

2. A tall, thin, long-limbed person.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English gang/gong (manner of going, way, passage), from gangen (to go). Earliest documented use: 1450.

USAGE: “She is an enthusiastic reader and collector of books, provides shelter to the gangrels in her tower.”

Dietmar Bohnke; Shades of Gray; Galda + Wilch Verlag; 2004.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Work saves us from three great evils: boredom, vice, and need. -Voltaire, philosopher (21 Nov 1694-1778)





