hail-fellow
connoisseur
gangrel
gangrel
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A vagrant or drifter.
2. A tall, thin, long-limbed person.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English gang/gong (manner of going, way, passage), from gangen (to go). Earliest documented use: 1450.
USAGE:
“She is an enthusiastic reader and collector of books, provides shelter to the gangrels in her tower.”
Dietmar Bohnke; Shades of Gray; Galda + Wilch Verlag; 2004.
