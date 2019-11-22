|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 22, 2019This week’s theme
Words to describe people
This week’s words
gongoozler
hail-fellow
connoisseur
gangrel
vulgarian
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
vulgarian
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A boorish, lewd, and crude person who makes a conspicuous display of wealth.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vulgus (mob, common people). Earliest documented use: 1833.
USAGE:
“Maxie, how can a clean-cut child such as yourself bear to be around such a vulgarian?”
Max Allan Collins; USS Powderkeg; Brash Books; 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Oh, would that my mind could let fall its dead ideas, as the tree does its withered leaves! -Andre Gide, author, Nobel laureate (22 Nov 1869-1951)
© 1994-2019 Wordsmith