

Nov 22, 2019 This week’s theme

Words to describe people



This week’s words

gongoozler

hail-fellow

connoisseur

gangrel

vulgarian



Get help with your crosswords

Crossword Helper Words to describe people A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



vulgarian PRONUNCIATION: (vuhl-GAY-ree-uhn)

MEANING: noun: A boorish, lewd, and crude person who makes a conspicuous display of wealth.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin vulgus (mob, common people). Earliest documented use: 1833.

USAGE:

Max Allan Collins; USS Powderkeg; Brash Books; 2019.



See more usage examples of “Maxie, how can a clean-cut child such as yourself bear to be around such a vulgarian?”Max Allan Collins;; Brash Books; 2019.See more usage examples of vulgarian in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Oh, would that my mind could let fall its dead ideas, as the tree does its withered leaves! -Andre Gide, author, Nobel laureate (22 Nov 1869-1951)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate