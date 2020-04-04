

surfeit PRONUNCIATION: (SUHR-fit)

MEANING: noun: 1. Excess. 2. Overindulgence in eating or drinking. 3. Satiety or disgust caused by overindulgence. verb tr.: To do or supply anything to excess. verb intr.: 1. To overindulge. 2. To suffer from overindulgence.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French surfait (excess), from past participle of surfaire (to overdo), from sur- (over, above) + faire (to do), from Latin facere (to do). Earliest documented use: for noun 1387, for verb 1400.

USAGE:

Meraj Shah; Walk in the Park; Financial Express (New Delhi, India); May 3, 2020.



“On April 7 it will be 250 years since William Wordsworth was born ... In usual times we’d probably already be surfeited by anniversary celebrations.”

Fiona Sampson; Wordsworth’s Gracious Straightforwardness Revolutionised English Verse; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Apr 4, 2020.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The thing that makes you exceptional, if you are at all, is inevitably that which must also make you lonely. -Lorraine Hansberry, playwright and painter (19 May 1930-1965)





