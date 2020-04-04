  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


May 19, 2020
This week’s theme
Which came first: the noun or the verb?

This week’s words
transect
surfeit
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

surfeit

PRONUNCIATION:
(SUHR-fit)

MEANING:
noun:1. Excess.
 2. Overindulgence in eating or drinking.
 3. Satiety or disgust caused by overindulgence.
verb tr.:To do or supply anything to excess.
verb intr.:1. To overindulge.
 2. To suffer from overindulgence.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French surfait (excess), from past participle of surfaire (to overdo), from sur- (over, above) + faire (to do), from Latin facere (to do). Earliest documented use: for noun 1387, for verb 1400.

USAGE:
“With a surfeit of municipal golf courses, including numerous ones like Presidio GC ... people are asking why state-owned land is being used to serve the recreational needs of a few.”
Meraj Shah; Walk in the Park; Financial Express (New Delhi, India); May 3, 2020.

“On April 7 it will be 250 years since William Wordsworth was born ... In usual times we’d probably already be surfeited by anniversary celebrations.”
Fiona Sampson; Wordsworth’s Gracious Straightforwardness Revolutionised English Verse; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Apr 4, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The thing that makes you exceptional, if you are at all, is inevitably that which must also make you lonely. -Lorraine Hansberry, playwright and painter (19 May 1930-1965)

