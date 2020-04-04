|
A.Word.A.Day
May 19, 2020This week’s theme
Which came first: the noun or the verb?
This week’s words
surfeit
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
surfeit
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French surfait (excess), from past participle of surfaire (to overdo), from sur- (over, above) + faire (to do), from Latin facere (to do). Earliest documented use: for noun 1387, for verb 1400.
USAGE:
“With a surfeit of municipal golf courses, including numerous ones like Presidio GC ... people are asking why state-owned land is being used to serve the recreational needs of a few.”
Meraj Shah; Walk in the Park; Financial Express (New Delhi, India); May 3, 2020.
“On April 7 it will be 250 years since William Wordsworth was born ... In usual times we’d probably already be surfeited by anniversary celebrations.”
Fiona Sampson; Wordsworth’s Gracious Straightforwardness Revolutionised English Verse; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Apr 4, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The thing that makes you exceptional, if you are at all, is inevitably that which must also make you lonely. -Lorraine Hansberry, playwright and painter (19 May 1930-1965)
