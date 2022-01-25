  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jan 25, 2022
This week’s theme
Anti-words

This week’s words
wrongous
eupnea
Get help with your crosswords
Crossword Helper
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

eupnea

PRONUNCIATION:
(yoop-NEE-uh)

MEANING:
noun: Normal breathing.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek eu- (good) + pnein (to breathe). Ultimately from the Indo-European root pneu- (to breathe), which also gave us pneumonia, sneer, sneeze, snort, snore, pneumatic, pneuma, and pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis. Earliest documented use: 1706.

NOTES:
Some counterparts of today’s word are:
apnea (temporary cessation of breathing)
dyspnea (difficult or labored breathing)
hyperpnea (abnormally deep breathing)
hypopnea (abnormally shallow and slow breathing)
orthopnea (difficulty breathing except when standing or sitting up)
tachypnea (abnormally rapid and shallow breathing)
bradypnea (abnormally slow breathing)

USAGE:
“She sighed, watching the condensation of her eupnea collect in the air like a puff of smoke from a pipe.”
Matt Bronleewe; House of Wolves; Thomas Nelson; 2008.

See more usage examples of eupnea in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The common idea that success spoils people by making them vain, egotistic and self-complacent is erroneous; on the contrary it makes them, for the most part, humble, tolerant, and kind. -William Somerset Maugham, writer (25 Jan 1874-1965)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2022 Wordsmith