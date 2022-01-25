

eupnea PRONUNCIATION: (yoop-NEE-uh)

MEANING: noun: Normal breathing.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek eu- (good) + pnein (to breathe). Ultimately from the Indo-European root pneu- (to breathe), which also gave us pneumonia, sneer, sneeze, snort, snore, pneumatic pneuma , and pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis . Earliest documented use: 1706.

NOTES: Some counterparts of today’s word are:

apnea (temporary cessation of breathing)

dyspnea (difficult or labored breathing)

hyperpnea (abnormally deep breathing)

hypopnea (abnormally shallow and slow breathing)

orthopnea (difficulty breathing except when standing or sitting up)

tachypnea (abnormally rapid and shallow breathing)

bradypnea (abnormally slow breathing)

USAGE:

Matt Bronleewe; House of Wolves; Thomas Nelson; 2008.



"She sighed, watching the condensation of her eupnea collect in the air like a puff of smoke from a pipe."
Matt Bronleewe; House of Wolves; Thomas Nelson; 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The common idea that success spoils people by making them vain, egotistic and self-complacent is erroneous; on the contrary it makes them, for the most part, humble, tolerant, and kind. -William Somerset Maugham, writer (25 Jan 1874-1965)





