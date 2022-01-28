  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 28, 2022
This week's theme
Anti-words

This week’s words
wrongous
eupnea
postposition
apocryphal
anergy

“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

anergy

PRONUNCIATION:
(AN-uhr-jee)

MEANING:
noun:
1. Lack of energy.
2. The lack of an immune response to a foreign substance.

ETYMOLOGY:
From an- (not) + ergon (work). Earliest documented use: 1890. The opposite of sense 1 is energy and the opposite of sense 2, allergy. Earliest documented use: 1890.

USAGE:
“The girl wondered if the man did not have the ability to react to the skin test because of anergy or inactivity of his immune system.”
William Lynes; 606 University; iUniverse; 2016.

See more usage examples of anergy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
To a poet, silence is an acceptable response, even a flattering one. -Colette, author (28 Jan 1873-1954)

