|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 28, 2022This week’s theme
Anti-words
This week’s words
wrongous
eupnea
postposition
apocryphal
anergy
“A word after a word after a word is power.” ~Margaret Atwood
Rush power to your friends & family
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
anergy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. Lack of energy.
2. The lack of an immune response to a foreign substance.
ETYMOLOGY:
From an- (not) + ergon (work). Earliest documented use: 1890. The opposite of sense 1 is energy and the opposite of sense 2, allergy. Earliest documented use: 1890.
USAGE:
“The girl wondered if the man did not have the ability to react to the skin test because of anergy or inactivity of his immune system.”
William Lynes; 606 University; iUniverse; 2016.
See more usage examples of anergy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:To a poet, silence is an acceptable response, even a flattering one. -Colette, author (28 Jan 1873-1954)
|
© 1994-2022 Wordsmith