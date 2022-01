A.Word.A.Day

anergy

1. Lack of energy.

2. The lack of an immune response to a foreign substance.

From an- (not) + ergon (work). Earliest documented use: 1890. The opposite of sense 1 is energy and the opposite of sense 2, allergy. Earliest documented use: 1890.

William Lynes; 606 University; iUniverse; 2016.



The girl wondered if the man did not have the ability to react to the skin test because of anergy or inactivity of his immune system.

