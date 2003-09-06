

Jan 27, 2022 This week’s theme

Anti-words



This week’s words

wrongous

eupnea

postposition

apocryphal





Send energy to friends & family Anti-words “There is no material with which human beings work which has so much potential energy as words.” ~Earnest Calkins A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



apocryphal PRONUNCIATION: (uh-PAH-kri-fuhl)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Of dubious authorship or authenticity.

2. False; erroneous; fictitious.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin apocryphus (secret), from Greek apokruphos (secret, hidden), from apokruptein (to hide away), from apo- (away) + kruptein (to hide). Earliest documented use: 1590.

USAGE:

Geoffrey Rowell; How the Age of Reason Yielded to the Allure of Divine Mystery; The Times (London, UK); Sep 6, 2003.



“The title ‘When Pigs Fly’ refers to an (apocryphal or not, you decide) episode in the late Crabtree’s youth when a guidance counselor likened his chances of succeeding in show business to the likelihood of flying swine.”

Leah B. Green; Scaled-Down “Pigs” Proves That Size Doesn’t Matter; The Seattle Times; Mar 4, 2005.



See more usage examples of “The stories, so richly portrayed in so many Byzantine churches, about Mary’s birth to Joachim and Anna ... are not found in canonical scripture, but in the apocryphal Book of James.”Geoffrey Rowell; How the Age of Reason Yielded to the Allure of Divine Mystery;(London, UK); Sep 6, 2003.“The title ‘When Pigs Fly’ refers to an (apocryphal or not, you decide) episode in the late Crabtree’s youth when a guidance counselor likened his chances of succeeding in show business to the likelihood of flying swine.”Leah B. Green; Scaled-Down “Pigs” Proves That Size Doesn’t Matter;; Mar 4, 2005.See more usage examples of apocryphal in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I will remember that what has brought us up from savagery is a loyalty to truth, and truth cannot emerge unless it is subjected to the utmost scrutiny -- will you not agree that a society which has lost sight of that, cannot survive? -Learned Hand, jurist (27 Jan 1872-1961)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate