pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis PRONUNCIATION: (NOO-muh-noh-UL-truh-MY-kruh-SKOP-ik-SIL-i-koh-vol-KAY-no-KOH-nee-O-sis, nyoo-)

MEANING: noun: A lung disease caused by silica dust.

ETYMOLOGY: From New Latin, from Greek pneumono- (lung) + Latin ultra- (beyond, extremely) + Greek micro- (small) + -scopic (looking) + Latin silico (like sand) + volcano + Greek konis (dust) + -osis (condition). Earliest documented use: 1935.

USAGE:



At 45 letters, it’s the longest word in any English language dictionary. It’s a trophy word -- its only job is to serve as the longest word. In day-to-day use, its nine-letter synonym “silicosis” works just as well. Whatever you call it, it is deadly. Here’s the story of an



At 45 letters, it's the longest word in any English language dictionary. It's a trophy word -- its only job is to serve as the longest word. In day-to-day use, its nine-letter synonym "silicosis" works just as well. Whatever you call it, it is deadly. Here's the story of an incident

And what's the shortest word in the English language? There are a number of them: A, I, O, but we'll have to give it to I which is the skinniest as well. Try defining either of them in fewer letters than the spelling of the word.

USAGE: “If someone can’t breathe that well, why give the illness a name that they’ll struggle saying in one breath? It can only be so that when a doctor says you have it, it makes you think you’re in safe, intelligent hands. I suppose if they said, ‘Ya lungs are buggered’ you’d be after a second opinion. Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis.”

Karl Pilkington; Karlology; DK; 2008.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same way in any country. -Hermann Göring, Nazi military leader (12 Jan 1893-1946)





