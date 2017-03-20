

weltanschauung PRONUNCIATION: (VELT-ahn-shou-oong)

MEANING: noun: World view.

ETYMOLOGY: From German Weltanschauung (world view), from Welt (world) + Anschauung (perception). Earliest documented use: 1868.

NOTES: When we bring in a word from another language, sometimes we borrow it as it is and at other times make a literal translation, also known as a loan translation. The word weltanschauung appears so useful that English has borrowed the original form and also made a loan translation: world view.

USAGE:

Chuck Berry (obituary); The Times (London, UK); Mar 20, 2017.



See more usage examples of weltanschauung in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I tore myself away from the safe comfort of certainties through my love for truth -- and truth rewarded me. -Simone de Beauvoir, author and philosopher (9 Jan 1908-1986)





