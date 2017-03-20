|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 9, 2018This week’s theme
Long words with short definitions
This week’s words
weltanschauung
Image: Christopher Wunz
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
weltanschauung
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: World view.
ETYMOLOGY:
From German Weltanschauung (world view), from Welt (world) + Anschauung (perception). Earliest documented use: 1868.
NOTES:
When we bring in a word from another language, sometimes we borrow it as it is and at other times make a literal translation, also known as a loan translation. The word weltanschauung appears so useful that English has borrowed the original form and also made a loan translation: world view.
USAGE:
“By the end of the decade he had reeled off a dozen more hits ... which tapped into the teenage weltanschauung, articulating adolescent passions.”
Chuck Berry (obituary); The Times (London, UK); Mar 20, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I tore myself away from the safe comfort of certainties through my love for truth -- and truth rewarded me. -Simone de Beauvoir, author and philosopher (9 Jan 1908-1986)
