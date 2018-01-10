

infundibuliform PRONUNCIATION: (in-fuhn-DIB-yuh-luh-form)

MEANING: adjective: Funnel-shaped.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin infundibulum (funnel), from infundere (to pour in), from fundere (to pour). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gheu- (to pour), which is also the source of funnel, font, fuse, diffuse, gust, gush, and geyser. Earliest documented use: 1752.

USAGE: “The orifice was infundibuliform in shape; a wide circular depression several hundred meters in diameter that tapered down to depths deeper than anything Jake had dived before.”

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The most certain test by which we can judge whether a country is really free is the amount of security enjoyed by minorities. -Lord Acton (John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton), historian (10 Jan 1834-1902)





