Jan 10, 2018This week’s theme
Long words with short definitions
This week’s words
weltanschauung
infundibuliform
Morning Glory
Photo: PipeStone
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
infundibuliform
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Funnel-shaped.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin infundibulum (funnel), from infundere (to pour in), from fundere (to pour). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gheu- (to pour), which is also the source of funnel, font, fuse, diffuse, gust, gush, and geyser. Earliest documented use: 1752.
USAGE:
“The orifice was infundibuliform in shape; a wide circular depression several hundred meters in diameter that tapered down to depths deeper than anything Jake had dived before.”
john g rees; Halocline; Black Water Books; 2010.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The most certain test by which we can judge whether a country is really free is the amount of security enjoyed by minorities. -Lord Acton (John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton), historian (10 Jan 1834-1902)
