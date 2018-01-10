  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jan 10, 2018
This week’s theme
Long words with short definitions

This week’s words
senectitude
weltanschauung
infundibuliform
infundibuliform
Morning Glory
Photo: PipeStone
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

infundibuliform

PRONUNCIATION:
(in-fuhn-DIB-yuh-luh-form)

MEANING:
adjective: Funnel-shaped.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin infundibulum (funnel), from infundere (to pour in), from fundere (to pour). Ultimately from the Indo-European root gheu- (to pour), which is also the source of funnel, font, fuse, diffuse, gust, gush, and geyser. Earliest documented use: 1752.

USAGE:
“The orifice was infundibuliform in shape; a wide circular depression several hundred meters in diameter that tapered down to depths deeper than anything Jake had dived before.”
john g rees; Halocline; Black Water Books; 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The most certain test by which we can judge whether a country is really free is the amount of security enjoyed by minorities. -Lord Acton (John Emerich Edward Dalberg-Acton), historian (10 Jan 1834-1902)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith