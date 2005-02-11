|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 24, 2019This week’s theme
Well-traveled words
This week’s words
prosopography
kurbash
postiche
A wig shop in Kyoto, Japan
Photo: sprklg
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
postiche
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun:
1. A hairpiece.
2. An imitation or sham.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French postiche (hairpiece, fake), from Italian posticcio (counterfeit), from Latin appositus, past participle of apponere (to put near), from ponere (to put). Ultimately from the Indo-European root apo- (off or away), that also gave us after, off, awkward, post, puny, aphelion, apheresis, apograph, apopemptic, apophasis, and aposematic. Earliest documented use: 1854.
USAGE:
“America that forgot the lessons of Vietnam, plunging ever recklessly into a protracted Iraqi conflict, notwithstanding the electoral postiche of a Middle East democracy.”
Rotan E. Lee; Press Must Be Free to Expose the Muck; Philadelphia Tribune (Pennsylvania); Feb 11, 2005.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it. -Edith Wharton, novelist (24 Jan 1861-1937)
|
