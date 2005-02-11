

Jan 24, 2019 This week’s theme

Well-traveled words



This week’s words

aubade

prosopography

kurbash

postiche



A wig shop in Kyoto, Japan Photo: sprklg Well-traveled words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



postiche PRONUNCIATION: (poh-STEESH)

MEANING: noun:

1. A hairpiece.

2. An imitation or sham.

ETYMOLOGY: apheresis, apograph, apopemptic, From French postiche (hairpiece, fake), from Italian posticcio (counterfeit), from Latin appositus, past participle of apponere (to put near), from ponere (to put). Ultimately from the Indo-European root apo- (off or away), that also gave us after, off, awkward, post, puny, aphelion apophasis , and aposematic . Earliest documented use: 1854.

USAGE:

Rotan E. Lee; Press Must Be Free to Expose the Muck; Philadelphia Tribune (Pennsylvania); Feb 11, 2005.



See more usage examples of “America that forgot the lessons of Vietnam, plunging ever recklessly into a protracted Iraqi conflict, notwithstanding the electoral postiche of a Middle East democracy.”Rotan E. Lee; Press Must Be Free to Expose the Muck;(Pennsylvania); Feb 11, 2005.See more usage examples of postiche in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There are two ways of spreading light: to be the candle or the mirror that reflects it. -Edith Wharton, novelist (24 Jan 1861-1937)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate