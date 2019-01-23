|
A.Word.A.Day
|
This week's theme
Well-traveled words
This week’s words
prosopography
kurbash
“Language is a city to the building of which every human being brought a stone.” ~Emerson
A.Word.A.Day
kurbash or kourbash
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A whip, especially one made of hippopotamus or rhinoceros hide.
verb tr.: To whip with a kurbash.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Arabic kurbaj, from Turkish kirbaç. Earliest documented use: 1814.
USAGE:
“The officer was a lithe, dark woman marked by two ostrich plumes, and a leather kurbash hung on her left wrist.”
Clayton Emery; Star of Cursrah; Wizards of the Coast; 1999.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If you don't love me, it does not matter, anyway I can love for both of us. -Stendhal (Marie-Henri Beyle), novelist (23 Jan 1783-1842)
