kurbash or kourbash PRONUNCIATION: (KUHR/KOOR-bash)

MEANING: noun: A whip, especially one made of hippopotamus or rhinoceros hide.

verb tr.: To whip with a kurbash.

ETYMOLOGY: From Arabic kurbaj, from Turkish kirbaç. Earliest documented use: 1814.

USAGE: “The officer was a lithe, dark woman marked by two ostrich plumes, and a leather kurbash hung on her left wrist.”

Clayton Emery; Star of Cursrah; Wizards of the Coast; 1999.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If you don't love me, it does not matter, anyway I can love for both of us. -Stendhal (Marie-Henri Beyle), novelist (23 Jan 1783-1842)





