Jan 23, 2019
This week’s theme
Well-traveled words

This week’s words
aubade
prosopography
kurbash
“Language is a city to the building of which every human being brought a stone.” ~Emerson
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

kurbash or kourbash

PRONUNCIATION:
(KUHR/KOOR-bash)

MEANING:
noun: A whip, especially one made of hippopotamus or rhinoceros hide.
verb tr.: To whip with a kurbash.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Arabic kurbaj, from Turkish kirbaç. Earliest documented use: 1814.

USAGE:
“The officer was a lithe, dark woman marked by two ostrich plumes, and a leather kurbash hung on her left wrist.”
Clayton Emery; Star of Cursrah; Wizards of the Coast; 1999.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If you don't love me, it does not matter, anyway I can love for both of us. -Stendhal (Marie-Henri Beyle), novelist (23 Jan 1783-1842)

