

Jan 25, 2019 This week’s theme

Well-traveled words



This week’s words

aubade

prosopography

kurbash

postiche

safari



Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya Photo: Ray in Manila Well-traveled words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



safari PRONUNCIATION: (suh-FAHR-ee)

MEANING: noun: An expedition to observe (or, in the past, to hunt) wild animals in their natural habitat.

verb intr.: To go on such an expedition.

ETYMOLOGY: From Swahili safari (journey), from Arabic safari (of a journey), from safar (journey). Earliest documented use: 1859.

USAGE:

A Tiger’s Tale; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 23, 2017.



See more usage examples of “In this vision, the arrival of a wandering tiger becomes a positive event for villagers, an opportunity to offer tourists homestays, or put on small-scale safaris.”A Tiger’s Tale;(London, UK); Dec 23, 2017.See more usage examples of safari in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is a funny thing about life: if you refuse to accept anything but the best you very often get it. -William Somerset Maugham, writer (25 Jan 1874-1965)





