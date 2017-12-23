|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
This week's theme
Well-traveled words
Well-traveled words
This week's words
aubade
prosopography
kurbash
postiche
safari
Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya
Photo: Ray in Manila
safari
safari
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An expedition to observe (or, in the past, to hunt) wild animals in their natural habitat.
verb intr.: To go on such an expedition.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Swahili safari (journey), from Arabic safari (of a journey), from safar (journey). Earliest documented use: 1859.
USAGE:
“In this vision, the arrival of a wandering tiger becomes a positive event for villagers, an opportunity to offer tourists homestays, or put on small-scale safaris.”
A Tiger’s Tale; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 23, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is a funny thing about life: if you refuse to accept anything but the best you very often get it. -William Somerset Maugham, writer (25 Jan 1874-1965)
|
