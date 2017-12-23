  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jan 25, 2019
Well-traveled words

safari
Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya
safari

(suh-FAHR-ee)

noun: An expedition to observe (or, in the past, to hunt) wild animals in their natural habitat.
verb intr.: To go on such an expedition.

From Swahili safari (journey), from Arabic safari (of a journey), from safar (journey). Earliest documented use: 1859.

"In this vision, the arrival of a wandering tiger becomes a positive event for villagers, an opportunity to offer tourists homestays, or put on small-scale safaris."
A Tiger's Tale; The Economist (London, UK); Dec 23, 2017.

It is a funny thing about life: if you refuse to accept anything but the best you very often get it. -William Somerset Maugham, writer (25 Jan 1874-1965)

