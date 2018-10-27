

Jan 28, 2019 This week’s theme

Words that have many unrelated meanings



This week’s words

gob



A Girl, a Guy, and a Gob Image: Wikimedia Words that have many unrelated meanings A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



Imagine just 50 years ago, you met someone who told you that in the future you’d be carrying a radio, a television, a record player, a calculator, a clock, a camera, a photo album, a library, not to mention a telephone, with you every day, everywhere. And all this would nicely fit in your pocket.



You’d have looked at them in disbelief. How technology can advance so much in just a few decades!



This week’s words are somewhat like that gadget in your pocket. They pack a whole bunch of meanings in just a few letters. gob PRONUNCIATION: (gob)

MEANING: noun:

1. Lump or a large amount of something.

2. Mouth.

3. Sailor.

ETYMOLOGY: For 1: Probably from Middle French gobe/goube (mouthful, lump). Earliest documented use: 1382.

For 2: Probably from Irish and/or Scottish Gaelic gob (beak, mouth). Earliest documented use: 1568.

For 3: Probably from gobshite (a worthless person), from gob (lump) + shite (feces). Earliest documented use: 1910.

USAGE:

Ted Paul; Can Love Be an Open Book?; Los Angeles Times; Dec 22, 2018.



“I’d ... do anything other than watch you shovel pizza in your gob.”

Jill Poulsen; Unpaid Minions Must Say No to Working Like Slaves; The Courier-Mail (Brisbane, Australia); Oct 27, 2018.



“‘A Girl, A Guy And A Gob’ (1941) is a delightful slapstick farce ... Never mind the plot (Lucy pursued by a wealthy snob and a boisterous sailor); just enjoy the fast pace and the many sight gags.”

Ted Gilling; Having a Ball; Toronto Star (Canada); Jan 7, 1990.



See more usage examples of “We learned that spending gobs of time together is marvelous.”Ted Paul; Can Love Be an Open Book?;; Dec 22, 2018.“I’d ... do anything other than watch you shovel pizza in your gob.”Jill Poulsen; Unpaid Minions Must Say No to Working Like Slaves;(Brisbane, Australia); Oct 27, 2018.“‘A Girl, A Guy And A Gob’ (1941) is a delightful slapstick farce ... Never mind the plot (Lucy pursued by a wealthy snob and a boisterous sailor); just enjoy the fast pace and the many sight gags.”Ted Gilling; Having a Ball;(Canada); Jan 7, 1990.See more usage examples of gob in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Sit down and put down everything that comes into your head and then you're a writer. But an author is one who can judge his own stuff's worth, without pity, and destroy most of it. -Colette, author (28 Jan 1873-1954)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate