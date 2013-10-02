|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 30, 2019This week’s theme
Words that have many unrelated meanings
This week’s words
skelf
shingle
Daily word @ your site
Add the daily word to your web page. It is free.
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
shingle
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
For noun 1-3 & verb 1-2: From Latin scindula (a thin piece of wood). Earliest documented use: 1200.
For noun 4-5: Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1513.
For verb 3: From French cingler (to whip or beat), from German zängeln, from Zange (tongs). Earliest documented use: 1674.
USAGE:
“[Limited license legal technicians] apprentice under a lawyer for 3,000 hours before they hang their shingles.”
Robert Ambrogi; Who Says You Need a Law Degree to Practice Law?; The Washington Post; Mar 15, 2015.
“Some decisions are carefully constructed towers of logic framed in lists of pros and cons, shingled in trusted advice.”
G.P. Ching; The Grounded Trilogy Book One; Carpe Luna; 2014.
“Officers tracked the woman down using the car’s registration number and gave her advice that taking shingle from the beach was illegal.”
Woman Who ‘Stole’ Pebbles from a Beach; The Mirror (London, UK); Oct 2, 2013.
See more usage examples of shingle in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The power to command frequently causes failure to think. -Barbara Tuchman, author and historian (30 Jan 1912-1989)
|
© 1994-2019 Wordsmith