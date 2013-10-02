

Jan 30, 2019 This week’s theme

Words that have many unrelated meanings



This week’s words

gob

skelf

shingle



Daily word @ your site

Add the daily word to your web page. Words that have many unrelated meaningsAdd the daily word to your web page. It is free A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



shingle PRONUNCIATION: (SHING-guhl)

MEANING: noun: 1. A tile laid in overlapping rows to cover walls or roofs. 2. A small signboard indicating a professional office. Used in the phrase “to hang one’s shingle”. 3. A woman’s close-cropped haircut tapering from the back of the head to the nape. 4. Waterworn pebbles found on a beach. 5. A place where such pebbles are found. verb tr.: 1. To cover with shingles or to lay out something in an overlapping manner. 2. To cut hair in a shingle. 3. To squeeze or hammer puddled iron to remove impurities.

ETYMOLOGY: For noun 1-3 & verb 1-2: From Latin scindula (a thin piece of wood). Earliest documented use: 1200.

For noun 4-5: Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1513.

For verb 3: From French cingler (to whip or beat), from German zängeln, from Zange (tongs). Earliest documented use: 1674.

USAGE:

Robert Ambrogi; Who Says You Need a Law Degree to Practice Law?; The Washington Post; Mar 15, 2015.



“Some decisions are carefully constructed towers of logic framed in lists of pros and cons, shingled in trusted advice.”

G.P. Ching; The Grounded Trilogy Book One; Carpe Luna; 2014.



“Officers tracked the woman down using the car’s registration number and gave her advice that taking shingle from the beach was illegal.”

Woman Who ‘Stole’ Pebbles from a Beach; The Mirror (London, UK); Oct 2, 2013.



See more usage examples of “[Limited license legal technicians] apprentice under a lawyer for 3,000 hours before they hang their shingles.”Robert Ambrogi; Who Says You Need a Law Degree to Practice Law?;; Mar 15, 2015.“Some decisions are carefully constructed towers of logic framed in lists of pros and cons, shingled in trusted advice.”G.P. Ching;; Carpe Luna; 2014.“Officers tracked the woman down using the car’s registration number and gave her advice that taking shingle from the beach was illegal.”Woman Who ‘Stole’ Pebbles from a Beach;(London, UK); Oct 2, 2013.See more usage examples of shingle in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The power to command frequently causes failure to think. -Barbara Tuchman, author and historian (30 Jan 1912-1989)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate