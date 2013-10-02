  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jan 30, 2019
This week’s theme
Words that have many unrelated meanings

This week’s words
gob
skelf
shingle
with Anu Garg

shingle

PRONUNCIATION:
(SHING-guhl)

MEANING:
noun:1. A tile laid in overlapping rows to cover walls or roofs.
 2. A small signboard indicating a professional office. Used in the phrase “to hang one’s shingle”.
 3. A woman’s close-cropped haircut tapering from the back of the head to the nape.
 4. Waterworn pebbles found on a beach.
 5. A place where such pebbles are found.
verb tr.:1. To cover with shingles or to lay out something in an overlapping manner.
 2. To cut hair in a shingle.
 3. To squeeze or hammer puddled iron to remove impurities.

ETYMOLOGY:
For noun 1-3 & verb 1-2: From Latin scindula (a thin piece of wood). Earliest documented use: 1200.
For noun 4-5: Of uncertain origin. Earliest documented use: 1513.
For verb 3: From French cingler (to whip or beat), from German zängeln, from Zange (tongs). Earliest documented use: 1674.

USAGE:
“[Limited license legal technicians] apprentice under a lawyer for 3,000 hours before they hang their shingles.”
Robert Ambrogi; Who Says You Need a Law Degree to Practice Law?; The Washington Post; Mar 15, 2015.

“Some decisions are carefully constructed towers of logic framed in lists of pros and cons, shingled in trusted advice.”
G.P. Ching; The Grounded Trilogy Book One; Carpe Luna; 2014.

“Officers tracked the woman down using the car’s registration number and gave her advice that taking shingle from the beach was illegal.”
Woman Who ‘Stole’ Pebbles from a Beach; The Mirror (London, UK); Oct 2, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The power to command frequently causes failure to think. -Barbara Tuchman, author and historian (30 Jan 1912-1989)

