Feb 1, 2019
Words that have many unrelated meanings
rede
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English rǣdan (read). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ar- (to fit together), which also gave us army, harmony, article, order, read, adorn, arithmetic, rhyme, and ratiocinate. Earliest documented use: before 450.
USAGE:
“There master Courtenay, sitting in his own chamber, gave his rede.”
James Joyce; Ulysses; Sylvia Beach; 1922.
“Well, rede me this riddle.”
L. Sprague deCamp and Catherine Crook deCamp; The Incorporated Knight; Phantasia Press; 1987.
“Yet do not cast all hope away. Tomorrow is unknown. Rede oft is found at the rising of the Sun.”
J.R.R. Tolkien; The Two Towers (vol. 2 of The Lord of the Rings trilogy); George Allen & Unwin; 1954.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When you turn the corner / And you run into yourself / Then you know that you have turned / All the corners that are left. -Langston Hughes, poet and novelist (1 Feb 1902-1967)
