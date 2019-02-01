

Feb 1, 2019

rede PRONUNCIATION: (reed)

MEANING: verb tr.: 1. To advise. 2. To interpret or explain. noun: 1. Advice. 2. An account or a narration.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English rǣdan (read). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ar- (to fit together), which also gave us army, harmony, article, order, read, adorn, arithmetic, rhyme, and ratiocinate . Earliest documented use: before 450.

USAGE:

James Joyce; Ulysses; Sylvia Beach; 1922.



“Well, rede me this riddle.”

L. Sprague deCamp and Catherine Crook deCamp; The Incorporated Knight; Phantasia Press; 1987.



“Yet do not cast all hope away. Tomorrow is unknown. Rede oft is found at the rising of the Sun.”

J.R.R. Tolkien; The Two Towers (vol. 2 of The Lord of the Rings trilogy); George Allen & Unwin; 1954.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When you turn the corner / And you run into yourself / Then you know that you have turned / All the corners that are left. -Langston Hughes, poet and novelist (1 Feb 1902-1967)





