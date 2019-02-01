  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 1, 2019
This week’s theme
Words that have many unrelated meanings

This week's words
gob
skelf
shingle
plenum
rede
with Anu Garg

rede

PRONUNCIATION:
(reed)

MEANING:
verb tr.:1. To advise.
 2. To interpret or explain.
noun:1. Advice.
 2. An account or a narration.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English rǣdan (read). Ultimately from the Indo-European root ar- (to fit together), which also gave us army, harmony, article, order, read, adorn, arithmetic, rhyme, and ratiocinate. Earliest documented use: before 450.

USAGE:
“There master Courtenay, sitting in his own chamber, gave his rede.”
James Joyce; Ulysses; Sylvia Beach; 1922.

“Well, rede me this riddle.”
L. Sprague deCamp and Catherine Crook deCamp; The Incorporated Knight; Phantasia Press; 1987.

“Yet do not cast all hope away. Tomorrow is unknown. Rede oft is found at the rising of the Sun.”
J.R.R. Tolkien; The Two Towers (vol. 2 of The Lord of the Rings trilogy); George Allen & Unwin; 1954.

See more usage examples of rede in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When you turn the corner / And you run into yourself / Then you know that you have turned / All the corners that are left. -Langston Hughes, poet and novelist (1 Feb 1902-1967)

