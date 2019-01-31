  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jan 31, 2019
This week’s theme
Words that have many unrelated meanings

This week’s words
gob
skelf
shingle
plenum
with Anu Garg

plenum

PRONUNCIATION:
(PLEE-nuhm, PLEN-uhm)

MEANING:
noun:
1. An assembly in which all members are present.
2. A space in which air or another gas is at pressure greater than the atmospheric pressure.
3. A space filled with matter, as contrasted with vacuum.
4. A space, above the ceiling or below the floor, that serves as a receiving chamber for heated or cooled air.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin plenus (full). Earliest documented use: 1674.

USAGE:
“The plenum passed a resolution requiring his resignation and ditched him.”
Frederick Forsyth; Icon; Bantam; 1996.

See more usage examples of plenum in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
To blame the poor for subsisting on welfare has no justice unless we are also willing to judge every rich member of society by how productive he or she is. Taken individual by individual, it is likely that there's more idleness and abuse of government favors among the economically privileged than among the ranks of the disadvantaged. -Norman Mailer, author (31 Jan 1923-2007)

