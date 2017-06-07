  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Home

Today's Word

Archives
Jun 28, 2017
This week’s theme
Terms from law

This week’s words
arraign
pro se
depose
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

depose

PRONUNCIATION:
(di-POHZ)

MEANING:
verb tr.:1. To remove from a high office or throne suddenly and forcefully.
 2. To examine under oath.
verb intr.:To give testimony.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French deposer, from Latin deponere (to testify, to put down), from de- + ponere (to put). Ultimately from the Indo-European root apo- (off or away), which also gave us after, off, awkward, post, puny, repose, pungle, apropos, and apposite. Earliest documented use: 1300.
The word depose is often used in another form, depone; the noun forms are deposer or deponent.

USAGE:
“Even though Mussolini has been deposed, there are Italians who still sympathize with him.”
Mary McGuire; Waiting for Matthew; Xlibris; 2014.

“Attorneys deposed Thomas on Monday morning, one of some three dozen witnesses related to Simon’s suit.”
Eric Zorn; The ‘Innocence Industry’ Fights Back; Chicago Tribune; Jun 7, 2017.

See more usage examples of depose in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The happiest is the person who suffers the least pain; the most miserable who enjoys the least pleasure. -Jean-Jacques Rousseau, philosopher and author (28 Jun 1712-1778)

