Jun 28, 2017This week’s theme
Terms from law
This week’s words
pro se
depose
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
depose
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French deposer, from Latin deponere (to testify, to put down), from de- + ponere (to put). Ultimately from the Indo-European root apo- (off or away), which also gave us after, off, awkward, post, puny, repose, pungle, apropos, and apposite. Earliest documented use: 1300.
The word depose is often used in another form, depone; the noun forms are deposer or deponent.
USAGE:
“Even though Mussolini has been deposed, there are Italians who still sympathize with him.”
Mary McGuire; Waiting for Matthew; Xlibris; 2014.
“Attorneys deposed Thomas on Monday morning, one of some three dozen witnesses related to Simon’s suit.”
Eric Zorn; The ‘Innocence Industry’ Fights Back; Chicago Tribune; Jun 7, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The happiest is the person who suffers the least pain; the most miserable who enjoys the least pleasure. -Jean-Jacques Rousseau, philosopher and author (28 Jun 1712-1778)
