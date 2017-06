Jun 28, 2017 This week’s theme

Terms from law



This week’s words

arraign

pro se

depose



Terms from law A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



depose PRONUNCIATION: (di-POHZ)

MEANING: verb tr.: 1. To remove from a high office or throne suddenly and forcefully. 2. To examine under oath. verb intr.: To give testimony.

ETYMOLOGY: pungle,

The word depose is often used in another form, depone; the noun forms are deposer or deponent. From Old French deposer, from Latin deponere (to testify, to put down), from de- + ponere (to put). Ultimately from the Indo-European root apo- (off or away), which also gave us after, off, awkward, post, puny, repose apropos , and apposite . Earliest documented use: 1300.The word depose is often used in another form, depone; the noun forms are deposer or deponent.

USAGE:

Mary McGuire; Waiting for Matthew; Xlibris; 2014.



“Attorneys deposed Thomas on Monday morning, one of some three dozen witnesses related to Simon’s suit.”

Eric Zorn; The ‘Innocence Industry’ Fights Back; Chicago Tribune; Jun 7, 2017.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The happiest is the person who suffers the least pain; the most miserable who enjoys the least pleasure. -Jean-Jacques Rousseau, philosopher and author (28 Jun 1712-1778)





