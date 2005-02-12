

Jun 30, 2017 This week’s theme

Terms from law



This week’s words

arraign

pro se

depose

surrebuttal

subrogate



Have your say

in our discussion forum Terms from lawin our discussion forum Wordsmith Talk A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



subrogate PRONUNCIATION: (SUHB-ro-gayt)

MEANING: verb tr.: To substitute one person or entity for another in a legal claim.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin subrogare, from sub- (in place of) + rogare (to ask, propose a law). Ultimately from the Indo-European root reg- (to move in a straight line, to lead, or to rule), which also gave us regent, regime, direct, rectangle, erect, rectum, alert, source, surge, abrogate arrogate , and derogate . Earliest documented use: 1427.

USAGE:

Robert Griswold, et al.; Water Damage Makes Another Argument for Insurance; The Washington Post; Feb 12, 2005.



See more usage examples of “Contact your renter’s insurance carrier, who should take care of you and then subrogate against the other unit owner or the association.”Robert Griswold, et al.; Water Damage Makes Another Argument for Insurance;; Feb 12, 2005.See more usage examples of subrogate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Shadow owes its birth to light. -John Gay, poet and dramatist (30 Jun 1685-1732)





A.Word.A.Day by email:



Subscribe



"The most welcomed, most enduring piece of daily mass e-mail in cyberspace."



