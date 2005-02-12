|
subrogate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To substitute one person or entity for another in a legal claim.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin subrogare, from sub- (in place of) + rogare (to ask, propose a law). Ultimately from the Indo-European root reg- (to move in a straight line, to lead, or to rule), which also gave us regent, regime, direct, rectangle, erect, rectum, alert, source, surge, abrogate, arrogate, and derogate. Earliest documented use: 1427.
USAGE:
“Contact your renter’s insurance carrier, who should take care of you and then subrogate against the other unit owner or the association.”
Robert Griswold, et al.; Water Damage Makes Another Argument for Insurance; The Washington Post; Feb 12, 2005.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Shadow owes its birth to light. -John Gay, poet and dramatist (30 Jun 1685-1732)
