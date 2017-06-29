

Jun 29, 2017 This week’s theme

Terms from law



This week’s words

arraign

pro se

depose

surrebuttal

surrebuttal PRONUNCIATION: (suhr-ri-BUHT-l)

MEANING: noun: The response to a rebuttal.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin sur- (over, above) + rebuttal, from rebut (to refute), from Old French rebouter (to push back), from boute (to push). Ultimately from the Indo-European root bhau- (to strike), which also gave us refute, beat, button, halibut, buttress, and prebuttal . Earliest documented use: 1889.

NOTES: It all starts with the verb butt (to strike or push), which leads to rebut (to refute), which, in turn, leads to surrebut, and so on. The English language has enough prefixes that you can continue this back and forth forever. There’s also surrejoinder, a reply to a rejoinder. Also see hemidemisemiquaver

USAGE:

Dominick Dunne; Guilty Feelings; Vanity Fair (New York); Nov 2007.



"The ladies took the stand for the second time during the surrebuttal and again dumped on Lana shamelessly."
Dominick Dunne; Guilty Feelings; Vanity Fair (New York); Nov 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A designer knows he has achieved perfection not when there is nothing left to add, but when there is nothing left to take away. -Antoine de Saint-Exupery, author and aviator (29 Jun 1900-1944)





