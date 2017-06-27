|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 27, 2017This week’s theme
Terms from law
This week’s words
pro se
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pro se
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective, adverb: On one’s own behalf (i.e., representing oneself in a court, without a lawyer).
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin pro (for) + se (himself, herself, itself, themselves). Earliest documented use: 1861.
USAGE:
“Pro se cases always troubled Judge Fischbein. People representing themselves in this kind of complicated litigation invariably created problems for the court as well as everyone else involved -- a lose-lose situation!”
Doug McPheters; Goshawk; iUniverse; 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The highest result of education is tolerance. -Helen Keller, author and lecturer (27 Jun 1880-1968)
|
