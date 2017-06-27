

pro se PRONUNCIATION: (pro say)

MEANING: adjective, adverb: On one’s own behalf (i.e., representing oneself in a court, without a lawyer).

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin pro (for) + se (himself, herself, itself, themselves). Earliest documented use: 1861.

USAGE: “Pro se cases always troubled Judge Fischbein. People representing themselves in this kind of complicated litigation invariably created problems for the court as well as everyone else involved -- a lose-lose situation!”

Doug McPheters; Goshawk; iUniverse; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The highest result of education is tolerance. -Helen Keller, author and lecturer (27 Jun 1880-1968)





