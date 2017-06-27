  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Jun 27, 2017
This week’s theme
Terms from law

This week’s words
arraign
pro se
The magic of words
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

pro se

PRONUNCIATION:
(pro say)

MEANING:
adjective, adverb: On one’s own behalf (i.e., representing oneself in a court, without a lawyer).

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin pro (for) + se (himself, herself, itself, themselves). Earliest documented use: 1861.

USAGE:
“Pro se cases always troubled Judge Fischbein. People representing themselves in this kind of complicated litigation invariably created problems for the court as well as everyone else involved -- a lose-lose situation!”
Doug McPheters; Goshawk; iUniverse; 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The highest result of education is tolerance. -Helen Keller, author and lecturer (27 Jun 1880-1968)

