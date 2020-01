Jan 13, 2020 This week’s theme

Unusual synonyms Adverbs “All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



A few weeks ago we had featured words that ended in -ly and looked liked adverbs, except they weren’t. As we said, not all -ly words are adverbs and not all adverbs end in -ly. July is a month, lily is a flower, and ugly bully is a president.



So this week we have found five uncommon adverbs, none ending in -ly. Give them a try. Rely on them to bring nuance to your verbs, adjectives, and other adverbs. eftsoons PRONUNCIATION: (eft-SOONZ)

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English ęft (again) + sona (soon). Ultimately from the Indo-European root apo- (off or away), which is also the source of after, off, awkward, post, puny, appose , and apposite . Earliest documented use: 1000.

USAGE: “Eftsoons we turned to the volume of Shakespeare that we had at hand.”

Al Sicherman; Al’s ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’; Minneapolis Star and Tribune (Minnesota); Aug 9, 1987.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: To move freely you must be deeply rooted. -Bella Lewitzky, dancer (13 Jan 1916-2004)





