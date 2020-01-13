|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Jan 13, 2020This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
“All words are pegs to hang ideas on.” ~Beecher
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
A few weeks ago we had featured words that ended in -ly and looked liked adverbs, except they weren’t. As we said, not all -ly words are adverbs and not all adverbs end in -ly. July is a month, lily is a flower, and ugly bully is a president.
So this week we have found five uncommon adverbs, none ending in -ly. Give them a try. Rely on them to bring nuance to your verbs, adjectives, and other adverbs.
eftsoons
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb:
1. Soon after.
2. Again.
3. From time to time.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English ęft (again) + sona (soon). Ultimately from the Indo-European root apo- (off or away), which is also the source of after, off, awkward, post, puny, appose, and apposite. Earliest documented use: 1000.
USAGE:
“Eftsoons we turned to the volume of Shakespeare that we had at hand.”
Al Sicherman; Al’s ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’; Minneapolis Star and Tribune (Minnesota); Aug 9, 1987.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:To move freely you must be deeply rooted. -Bella Lewitzky, dancer (13 Jan 1916-2004)
