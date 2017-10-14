A.Word.A.Day

faute de mieux

PRONUNCIATION:

(foht duh MYOO/MYUH)

MEANING:

adverb: For want of something better.

ETYMOLOGY:

From French faute (lack) + de (of) + mieux (better). Earliest documented use: 1766.

USAGE:

“Mrs May survives faute de mieux. The Tory party can’t agree on who should succeed her and both factions fear that the alternative would be worse for them.”

James Forsyth: The Plots Thicken; The Spectator (London, UK); Oct 14, 2017.

