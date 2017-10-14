|
A.Word.A.Day
Jan 14, 2020This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
faute de mieux
“There is no material with which human beings work which has so much potential energy as words.” ~Earnest Calkins
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
faute de mieux
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: For want of something better.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French faute (lack) + de (of) + mieux (better). Earliest documented use: 1766.
USAGE:
“Mrs May survives faute de mieux. The Tory party can’t agree on who should succeed her and both factions fear that the alternative would be worse for them.”
James Forsyth: The Plots Thicken; The Spectator (London, UK); Oct 14, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When one has been threatened with a great injustice, one accepts a smaller as a favour. -Jane Welsh Carlyle, letter writer (14 Jan 1801-1866)
