Jan 14, 2020
Adverbs

eftsoons
faute de mieux
faute de mieux

PRONUNCIATION:
(foht duh MYOO/MYUH)

MEANING:
adverb: For want of something better.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French faute (lack) + de (of) + mieux (better). Earliest documented use: 1766.

USAGE:
“Mrs May survives faute de mieux. The Tory party can’t agree on who should succeed her and both factions fear that the alternative would be worse for them.”
James Forsyth: The Plots Thicken; The Spectator (London, UK); Oct 14, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When one has been threatened with a great injustice, one accepts a smaller as a favour. -Jane Welsh Carlyle, letter writer (14 Jan 1801-1866)

