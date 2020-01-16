|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Jan 16, 2020This week’s theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
faute de mieux
amain
certes
“You have to fall in love with hanging around words.” ~John Ciardi
Spread the love to friends & family
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
certes
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb: Certainly.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French certes, from Latin certus (certain). Earliest documented use: 1250.
USAGE:
“Certes, no man in his right mind would come near her with a huge wolfhound at her side.”
Shari Anton; Twilight Magic; Grand Central Publishing; 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Be kind to thy father, for when thou wert young, / Who loved thee so fondly as he? / He caught the first accents that fell from thy tongue, / And joined in thy innocent glee. -Margaret Courtney, poet (1822-1862)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith