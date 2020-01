A.Word.A.Day

certes

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adverb: Certainly.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Old French certes, from Latin certus (certain). Earliest documented use: 1250.

USAGE:

“Certes, no man in his right mind would come near her with a huge wolfhound at her side.”

Shari Anton; Twilight Magic; Grand Central Publishing; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: