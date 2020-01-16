  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Jan 16, 2020
This week’s theme
Adverbs

This week’s words
eftsoons
faute de mieux
amain
certes
“You have to fall in love with hanging around words.” ~John Ciardi
with Anu Garg

certes

PRONUNCIATION:
(suhr-TEEZ)

MEANING:
adverb: Certainly.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French certes, from Latin certus (certain). Earliest documented use: 1250.

USAGE:
“Certes, no man in his right mind would come near her with a huge wolfhound at her side.”
Shari Anton; Twilight Magic; Grand Central Publishing; 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Be kind to thy father, for when thou wert young, / Who loved thee so fondly as he? / He caught the first accents that fell from thy tongue, / And joined in thy innocent glee. -Margaret Courtney, poet (1822-1862)

