A.Word.A.Day

amain

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adverb:

1. With all one’s strength.

2. At full speed.

3. With great haste.

ETYMOLOGY:

From a- (on, in, to) + main, from Old English maegen (strength, power). Earliest documented use: 1540.

USAGE:



Herman Melville; Moby Dick; Harper; 1851.



See more usage examples of “The wind now rising amain, he in vain strove.”Herman Melville;; Harper; 1851.See more usage examples of amain in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: