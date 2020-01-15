|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Jan 15, 2020
This week's theme
Adverbs
This week’s words
faute de mieux
amain
“Language is a city to the building of which every human being brought a stone.” ~Emerson
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
amain
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb:
1. With all one’s strength.
2. At full speed.
3. With great haste.
ETYMOLOGY:
From a- (on, in, to) + main, from Old English maegen (strength, power). Earliest documented use: 1540.
USAGE:
“The wind now rising amain, he in vain strove.”
Herman Melville; Moby Dick; Harper; 1851.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is not what we do, but also what we do not do, for which we are accountable. -Moliere, actor and playwright (15 Jan 1622-1673)
|
