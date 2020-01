A.Word.A.Day

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adverb, adjective: Outdoors; in the open air.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Italian alfresco (in the fresh). Earliest documented use: 1717.

USAGE:

“Abrupt reforms in the late 1980s sent many young men on to the streets. And the alternatives to living alfresco are better than in New York.”Where Have All the Homeless Gone?;(London, UK); Aug 14, 2004.See more usage examples of alfresco in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary