Jan 17, 2020
Adverbs
alfresco
alfresco
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adverb, adjective: Outdoors; in the open air.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Italian alfresco (in the fresh). Earliest documented use: 1717.
USAGE:
“Abrupt reforms in the late 1980s sent many young men on to the streets. And the alternatives to living alfresco are better than in New York.”
Where Have All the Homeless Gone?; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 14, 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I cannot conceive otherwise than that He, the Infinite Father, expects or requires no worship or praise from us, but that He is even infinitely above it. -Benjamin Franklin, statesman, author, and inventor (17 Jan 1706-1790)
