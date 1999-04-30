

Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss

The artist Leah Palmer Preiss is a national treasure. She calls herself an artist, but alchemist would be more like it. I gave her a few words earlier this year. She went to her studio and turned these words, plus some paint, into works of magic. We’ll see five such words this week.



Now, after enjoying this week if you can’t wait till the next year, check out her illustrations from previous years.



You can reach her at (curiouser at mindspring.com). yeanling PRONUNCIATION: (YEEN-ling)

MEANING: noun: The young of an animal, especially of a sheep or a goat.

adjective: New-born; infant.

ETYMOLOGY: From yean (to give birth to a young), from Old English geeanian, from eanian (to bear young) + -ling (small, young, inferior). Earliest documented use: 1644.

USAGE: “In residence therein is a handsome chestnut colt the Lewises bought for $200,000 as a yeanling. His name is Charismatic.”

Larry Bortstein; Battle-Tested Kentucky Derby; Orange County Register (Santa Ana, California); Apr 30, 1999.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Laws are like cobwebs which may catch small flies, but let wasps and hornets break through. -Jonathan Swift, satirist (30 Nov 1667-1745)





