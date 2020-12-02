words

leptodactylous PRONUNCIATION: (lep-tuh-DAK-tuh-luhs)

MEANING: adjective: Having slender fingers or toes.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek lepto- (thin) + -dactyl (toed, fingered). Earliest documented use: 1855.

USAGE: “The Triaenopus ... has besides three leptodactylous toes pointing forwards, a fourth extending backwards in a remarkable way.”

John C. Warren; Remarks on some Fossil Impressions in the Sandstone Rocks of Connecticut River; Outlook Verlag; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Science does correct itself and that's the reason why science is such a glorious thing for our species. -Nigel Calder, science writer (2 Dec 1931-2014)





