  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives


 words
Dec 2, 2020
This week’s theme
Illustrated words

This week’s words
yeanling
ursiform
leptodactylous
leptodactylous
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

leptodactylous

PRONUNCIATION:
(lep-tuh-DAK-tuh-luhs)

MEANING:
adjective: Having slender fingers or toes.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek lepto- (thin) + -dactyl (toed, fingered). Earliest documented use: 1855.

USAGE:
“The Triaenopus ... has besides three leptodactylous toes pointing forwards, a fourth extending backwards in a remarkable way.”
John C. Warren; Remarks on some Fossil Impressions in the Sandstone Rocks of Connecticut River; Outlook Verlag; 2018.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Science does correct itself and that's the reason why science is such a glorious thing for our species. -Nigel Calder, science writer (2 Dec 1931-2014)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith