Dec 2, 2020
ursiform
leptodactylous
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
leptodactylous
adjective: Having slender fingers or toes.
From Greek lepto- (thin) + -dactyl (toed, fingered). Earliest documented use: 1855.
“The Triaenopus ... has besides three leptodactylous toes pointing forwards, a fourth extending backwards in a remarkable way.”
John C. Warren; Remarks on some Fossil Impressions in the Sandstone Rocks of Connecticut River; Outlook Verlag; 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Science does correct itself and that's the reason why science is such a glorious thing for our species. -Nigel Calder, science writer (2 Dec 1931-2014)
