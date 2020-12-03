  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 3, 2020
Illustrated words

zaftig
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
with Anu Garg

zaftig

PRONUNCIATION:
(ZAF-tik, -tig)

MEANING:
adjective: Full-figured; pleasingly plump; buxom.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Yiddish zaftik (juicy), from German saftig (juicy), from Saft (juice). Earliest documented use: 1921.

USAGE:
“One year the zaftig look was in among models, the next year the waif was all the rage.”
Eric Van Lustbader; Second Skin; Gallery Books; 2015.

See more usage examples of zaftig in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A belief in a supernatural source of evil is not necessary; men alone are quite capable of every wickedness. -Joseph Conrad, novelist (3 Dec 1857-1924)

