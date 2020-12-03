|
A.Word.A.Day
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
zaftig
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Full-figured; pleasingly plump; buxom.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Yiddish zaftik (juicy), from German saftig (juicy), from Saft (juice). Earliest documented use: 1921.
USAGE:
“One year the zaftig look was in among models, the next year the waif was all the rage.”
Eric Van Lustbader; Second Skin; Gallery Books; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A belief in a supernatural source of evil is not necessary; men alone are quite capable of every wickedness. -Joseph Conrad, novelist (3 Dec 1857-1924)
