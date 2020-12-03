

yeanling

ursiform

leptodactylous

zaftig



zaftig PRONUNCIATION: (ZAF-tik, -tig)

MEANING: adjective: Full-figured; pleasingly plump; buxom.

ETYMOLOGY: From Yiddish zaftik (juicy), from German saftig (juicy), from Saft (juice). Earliest documented use: 1921.

USAGE:

Eric Van Lustbader; Second Skin; Gallery Books; 2015.



See more usage examples of “One year the zaftig look was in among models, the next year the waif was all the rage.”Eric Van Lustbader;; Gallery Books; 2015.See more usage examples of zaftig in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A belief in a supernatural source of evil is not necessary; men alone are quite capable of every wickedness. -Joseph Conrad, novelist (3 Dec 1857-1924)





