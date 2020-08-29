

Dec 4, 2020 This week’s theme

Illustrated words



This week’s words

yeanling

ursiform

leptodactylous

zaftig

noctilucent



Illustrated words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



noctilucent PRONUNCIATION: (nok-tuh-LOO-suhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Shining at night.

From Latin nocti- (night) + lucent (shining). Ultimately from the Indo-European root leuk- (light), which also gave us lunar, lunatic, light, lightning, lucid, illuminate, illustrate, translucent, lux, lynx, pellucid, limn, and lea. Earliest documented use: 1691.

USAGE:

Guy Chazan; “We Could Be Gone and the Earth Would Keep on Moving”; Financial Times (London, UK); Aug 29, 2020.



"But it was the noctilucent clouds that made the deepest impression on [Samantha Cristoforetti] -- wispy clouds that form high in the atmosphere and that the sun illuminates from below."
Guy Chazan; "We Could Be Gone and the Earth Would Keep on Moving"; Financial Times (London, UK); Aug 29, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Is there any religion whose followers can be pointed to as distinctly more amiable and trustworthy than those of any other? If so, this should be enough. I find the nicest and best people generally profess no religion at all, but are ready to like the best men of all religions. -Samuel Butler, writer (4 Dec 1835-1902)





