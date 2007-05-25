

lustrate PRONUNCIATION: (LUHS-trayt)

MEANING: verb tr.:

1. To purify by means of rituals or ceremonies.

2. To remove undesirable people from an organization, especially in an abrupt or violent manner.

ETYMOLOGY: lucubrate, lutestring, limn, From Latin lustrare (to make bright). Ultimately from the Indo-European root leuk- (light), which also gave us lunar, lunatic, light, lightning, lucid, illuminate, illustrate, translucent, lux, lynx, pellucid levin , and lea . Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE:

John Buchan; The Blanket of the Dark; Hodder & Stoughton; 1931.



“The new Polish law was both very broadly and very badly drawn. Among the categories of people to be lustrated were all journalists and academics.”

Timothy Garton Ash; Cleansing Poland of the ‘Red’ Poison; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); May 25, 2007.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Art should be like a holiday: something to give a man the opportunity to see things differently and to change his point of view. -Paul Klee, painter (18 Dec 1879-1940)





