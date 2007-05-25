|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Dec 18, 2018This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be
This week’s words
lustrate
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
lustrate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To purify by means of rituals or ceremonies.
2. To remove undesirable people from an organization, especially in an abrupt or violent manner.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin lustrare (to make bright). Ultimately from the Indo-European root leuk- (light), which also gave us lunar, lunatic, light, lightning, lucid, illuminate, illustrate, translucent, lux, lynx, pellucid, lucubrate, lutestring, limn, levin, and lea. Earliest documented use: 1623.
USAGE:
“Did the holy man lustrate this chamber ... It was lustrated by prayer and tears.”
John Buchan; The Blanket of the Dark; Hodder & Stoughton; 1931.
“The new Polish law was both very broadly and very badly drawn. Among the categories of people to be lustrated were all journalists and academics.”
Timothy Garton Ash; Cleansing Poland of the ‘Red’ Poison; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); May 25, 2007.
See more usage examples of lustrate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Art should be like a holiday: something to give a man the opportunity to see things differently and to change his point of view. -Paul Klee, painter (18 Dec 1879-1940)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith