  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Dec 18, 2018
This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be

This week’s words
dogmatic
lustrate
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

lustrate

PRONUNCIATION:
(LUHS-trayt)

MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To purify by means of rituals or ceremonies.
2. To remove undesirable people from an organization, especially in an abrupt or violent manner.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin lustrare (to make bright). Ultimately from the Indo-European root leuk- (light), which also gave us lunar, lunatic, light, lightning, lucid, illuminate, illustrate, translucent, lux, lynx, pellucid, lucubrate, lutestring, limn, levin, and lea. Earliest documented use: 1623.

USAGE:
“Did the holy man lustrate this chamber ... It was lustrated by prayer and tears.”
John Buchan; The Blanket of the Dark; Hodder & Stoughton; 1931.

“The new Polish law was both very broadly and very badly drawn. Among the categories of people to be lustrated were all journalists and academics.”
Timothy Garton Ash; Cleansing Poland of the ‘Red’ Poison; The Globe and Mail (Toronto, Canada); May 25, 2007.

See more usage examples of lustrate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Art should be like a holiday: something to give a man the opportunity to see things differently and to change his point of view. -Paul Klee, painter (18 Dec 1879-1940)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith