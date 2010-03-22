  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Dec 20, 2018
This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be

This week’s words
dogmatic
lustrate
tourbillion
antigodlin
with Anu Garg

antigodlin

PRONUNCIATION:
(an-ti-GOD-lin)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Out of line; lopsided; out of whack.
2. Diagonal.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of uncertain origin. The term is used in the American south. Perhaps from anti- (against) + goggling, from goggle (to look obliquely). Perhaps influenced by the folk etymology “against God”. Earliest documented use: around 1900.

USAGE:
“[Michele Bachmann] has been stunningly, publicly antigodlin about many aspects of the bill, including promoting what PolitFact dubbed the ‘Lie of the Year’.”
Max Sparber; House, MD: Congress Passes Historic Health Care Reform; MinnPost (Minneapolis); Mar 22, 2010.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If we would have new knowledge, we must get us a whole world of new questions. -Susanne Langer, philosopher (20 Dec 1895-1985)

