Dec 21, 2018
This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be

This week’s words
dogmatic
lustrate
tourbillion
antigodlin
aggrate

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

aggrate

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-GRAYT)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To please or gratify.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Italian aggradare (to please), from Latin aggratare, from gratus (pleasing, grateful). Earliest documented use: 1590.

USAGE:
“... bending laws and conscience to aggrate men in power ...”
Praveen Kumar; Inside India; PublishAmerica; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If there is a God, I don't think He would demand that anyone bow down or stand up to him. -Rebecca West, author and journalist (21 Dec 1892-1983)

