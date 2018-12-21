A.Word.A.Day

aggrate

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

verb tr.: To please or gratify.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Italian aggradare (to please), from Latin aggratare, from gratus (pleasing, grateful). Earliest documented use: 1590.

USAGE:

“... bending laws and conscience to aggrate men in power ...”

Praveen Kumar; Inside India; PublishAmerica; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: