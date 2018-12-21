|
A.Word.A.Day
Dec 21, 2018This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be
This week’s words
dogmatic
lustrate
tourbillion
antigodlin
aggrate
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
aggrate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To please or gratify.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Italian aggradare (to please), from Latin aggratare, from gratus (pleasing, grateful). Earliest documented use: 1590.
USAGE:
“... bending laws and conscience to aggrate men in power ...”
Praveen Kumar; Inside India; PublishAmerica; 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If there is a God, I don't think He would demand that anyone bow down or stand up to him. -Rebecca West, author and journalist (21 Dec 1892-1983)
