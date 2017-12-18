  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Dec 19, 2018
This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they appear to be

This week’s words
dogmatic
lustrate
tourbillion
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

tourbillion

PRONUNCIATION:
(toor-BIL-yuhn)

MEANING:
noun: A whirlwind or whirlpool.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French tourbillon (whirlwind), from Latin turbo (spinning top, whirl), from Greek turbe (turmoil, confusion). Earliest documented use: 1477.

USAGE:
“It doesn’t take long for Kane to realize that this case is much larger and dangerous than he thought, as he’s swept into a tourbillion of conspiracy, corruption, bloodshed, and potential revolution.”
John R. Joyce; Permutations in Holiday Gift Selections; Scientific Computing (Rockaway, New Jersey); Dec 18, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
You must protest / It is your diamond duty / Ah but in such an ugly time / The true protest is beauty. -Phil Ochs, folksinger (19 Dec 1940-1976)

