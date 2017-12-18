

Dec 19, 2018 This week’s theme

Words that aren’t what they appear to be



This week’s words

dogmatic

lustrate

tourbillion



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



tourbillion PRONUNCIATION: (toor-BIL-yuhn)

MEANING: noun: A whirlwind or whirlpool.

ETYMOLOGY: From French tourbillon (whirlwind), from Latin turbo (spinning top, whirl), from Greek turbe (turmoil, confusion). Earliest documented use: 1477.

USAGE:

John R. Joyce; Permutations in Holiday Gift Selections; Scientific Computing (Rockaway, New Jersey); Dec 18, 2017.



"It doesn't take long for Kane to realize that this case is much larger and dangerous than he thought, as he's swept into a tourbillion of conspiracy, corruption, bloodshed, and potential revolution."
John R. Joyce; Permutations in Holiday Gift Selections; Scientific Computing (Rockaway, New Jersey); Dec 18, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: You must protest / It is your diamond duty / Ah but in such an ugly time / The true protest is beauty. -Phil Ochs, folksinger (19 Dec 1940-1976)





