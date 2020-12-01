

Dec 1, 2020 This week’s theme

Illustrated words



This week’s words

yeanling

ursiform



Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss Illustrated words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



ursiform PRONUNCIATION: (UHR-suh-form)

MEANING: adjective: Having the form or appearance of a bear.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin ursus (bear). Ultimately from the Indo-European root rtko- (bear), which also gave us arctic (literally, of the bear), the name Ursula (diminutive of Latin ursa: bear), and arctophile (one who is very fond of teddy bears). Earliest documented use: 1791.

USAGE: “The cuddly ursiform creatures return in a new animated tale [Care Bears: Oopsy Does It!].”

Summer Movie Sneaks; Los Angeles Times (California); May 6, 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: What the tongue has promised, the body must submit to. -Rex Stout, novelist (1 Dec 1886-1975)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate