Dec 1, 2020
Illustrated words
ursiform
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ursiform
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Having the form or appearance of a bear.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ursus (bear). Ultimately from the Indo-European root rtko- (bear), which also gave us arctic (literally, of the bear), the name Ursula (diminutive of Latin ursa: bear), and arctophile (one who is very fond of teddy bears). Earliest documented use: 1791.
USAGE:
“The cuddly ursiform creatures return in a new animated tale [Care Bears: Oopsy Does It!].”
Summer Movie Sneaks; Los Angeles Times (California); May 6, 2007.
