Dec 1, 2020
Illustrated words

yeanling
ursiform
Illustration: Leah Palmer Preiss
with Anu Garg

ursiform

PRONUNCIATION:
(UHR-suh-form)

MEANING:
adjective: Having the form or appearance of a bear.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin ursus (bear). Ultimately from the Indo-European root rtko- (bear), which also gave us arctic (literally, of the bear), the name Ursula (diminutive of Latin ursa: bear), and arctophile (one who is very fond of teddy bears). Earliest documented use: 1791.

USAGE:
“The cuddly ursiform creatures return in a new animated tale [Care Bears: Oopsy Does It!].”
Summer Movie Sneaks; Los Angeles Times (California); May 6, 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
What the tongue has promised, the body must submit to. -Rex Stout, novelist (1 Dec 1886-1975)

