|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Apr 26, 2018This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
androcracy
pinetum
arctophile
Photo: Michael Coghlan
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
arctophile
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: Someone who is very fond of teddy bears or collects them.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek arctos (bear) + -phile (lover). Earliest documented use: 1970.
USAGE:
“I am a past president of the American Society of Teddy Bear Collectors and have contributed dozens of articles to Teddy Bear Review and other arctophile journals.”
Clifford Chase; Winkie; Grove Press; 2006.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There never was night that had no morn. -Dinah Maria Mulock Craik, poet and novelist (26 Apr 1826-1887)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith