arctophile PRONUNCIATION: (ARK-tuh-fyl)

MEANING: noun: Someone who is very fond of teddy bears or collects them.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek arctos (bear) + -phile (lover). Earliest documented use: 1970.

USAGE: “I am a past president of the American Society of Teddy Bear Collectors and have contributed dozens of articles to Teddy Bear Review and other arctophile journals.”

Clifford Chase; Winkie; Grove Press; 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There never was night that had no morn. -Dinah Maria Mulock Craik, poet and novelist (26 Apr 1826-1887)





