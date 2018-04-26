  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 26, 2018
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
sillage
androcracy
pinetum
arctophile
arctophile

PRONUNCIATION:
(ARK-tuh-fyl)

MEANING:
noun: Someone who is very fond of teddy bears or collects them.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek arctos (bear) + -phile (lover). Earliest documented use: 1970.

USAGE:
“I am a past president of the American Society of Teddy Bear Collectors and have contributed dozens of articles to Teddy Bear Review and other arctophile journals.”
Clifford Chase; Winkie; Grove Press; 2006.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There never was night that had no morn. -Dinah Maria Mulock Craik, poet and novelist (26 Apr 1826-1887)

