A.Word.A.Day

make-work

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: Work of little value, devised mainly to keep someone busy.

ETYMOLOGY:

From make, from Old English macian (to make) + work, from Old English worc (work). Earliest documented use: 1911.

USAGE:



Richard Ford; Make-Work; The New Yorker; Jun 5, 2017.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: