make-work PRONUNCIATION: (MAYK-wuhrk)

MEANING: noun: Work of little value, devised mainly to keep someone busy.

ETYMOLOGY: From make, from Old English macian (to make) + work, from Old English worc (work). Earliest documented use: 1911.

USAGE:

Richard Ford; Make-Work; The New Yorker; Jun 5, 2017.



"Use of the land wasn't contemplated. Only clearing it. Much work done in the world is like this -- virtually meaningless. Make-work."
Richard Ford; Make-Work; The New Yorker; Jun 5, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Taught from infancy that beauty is woman's sceptre, the mind shapes itself to the body, and roaming round its gilt cage, only seeks to adorn its prison. -Mary Wollstonecraft, reformer and writer (27 Apr 1759-1797)





