Apr 27, 2018
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
sillage
androcracy
pinetum
arctophile
make-work

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

make-work

PRONUNCIATION:
(MAYK-wuhrk)

MEANING:
noun: Work of little value, devised mainly to keep someone busy.

ETYMOLOGY:
From make, from Old English macian (to make) + work, from Old English worc (work). Earliest documented use: 1911.

USAGE:
“Use of the land wasn’t contemplated. Only clearing it. Much work done in the world is like this -- virtually meaningless. Make-work.”
Richard Ford; Make-Work; The New Yorker; Jun 5, 2017.

See more usage examples of make-work in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Taught from infancy that beauty is woman's sceptre, the mind shapes itself to the body, and roaming round its gilt cage, only seeks to adorn its prison. -Mary Wollstonecraft, reformer and writer (27 Apr 1759-1797)

