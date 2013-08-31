

"Over 20 People Were at the Table When Trump Met the Saudis. None Were Women." ( Read more Photo: Doug Mills/NYT



androcracy PRONUNCIATION: (an-DROK-ruh-see)

MEANING: noun: A system ruled by men.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin andro- (male), from Greek + -cracy (rule). Earliest documented use: 1903.

USAGE: “Some think the system’s androcracy simply perpetuates itself, as powerful men promote other men to positions of power.”

Promotion and Self-Promotion; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 31, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I hold that gentleman to be the best-dressed whose dress no one observes. -Anthony Trollope, novelist (24 Apr 1815-1882)





