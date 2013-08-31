|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
Apr 24, 2018This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
androcracy
“Over 20 People Were at the Table When Trump Met the Saudis. None Were Women.” (Read more)
Photo: Doug Mills/NYT
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
androcracy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A system ruled by men.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin andro- (male), from Greek + -cracy (rule). Earliest documented use: 1903.
USAGE:
“Some think the system’s androcracy simply perpetuates itself, as powerful men promote other men to positions of power.”
Promotion and Self-Promotion; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 31, 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I hold that gentleman to be the best-dressed whose dress no one observes. -Anthony Trollope, novelist (24 Apr 1815-1882)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith