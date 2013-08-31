  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 24, 2018
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
sillage
androcracy
androcracy
“Over 20 People Were at the Table When Trump Met the Saudis. None Were Women.” (Read more)
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

androcracy

PRONUNCIATION:
(an-DROK-ruh-see)

MEANING:
noun: A system ruled by men.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin andro- (male), from Greek + -cracy (rule). Earliest documented use: 1903.

USAGE:
“Some think the system’s androcracy simply perpetuates itself, as powerful men promote other men to positions of power.”
Promotion and Self-Promotion; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 31, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I hold that gentleman to be the best-dressed whose dress no one observes. -Anthony Trollope, novelist (24 Apr 1815-1882)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith