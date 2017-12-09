

pinetum PRONUNCIATION: (py-NEE-tuhm)

MEANING: noun: An arboretum of coniferous trees such as pines.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin pinetum (pine grove), from pinus (pine). Earliest documented use: 1828.

Matthew Pottage; Conifers That Came in from the Cold; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Dec 9, 2017.



Matthew Pottage; Conifers That Came in from the Cold; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Dec 9, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I don't mind that you think slowly but I do mind that you are publishing faster than you think. -Wolfgang Pauli, physicist, Nobel laureate (25 Apr 1900-1958)





