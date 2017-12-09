|
Photo: Ty Korte
pinetum
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An arboretum of coniferous trees such as pines.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin pinetum (pine grove), from pinus (pine). Earliest documented use: 1828.
USAGE:
“At RHS Garden Wisley, conifers were traditionally sent to the pinetum, where they were expected to reach towering proportions.”
Matthew Pottage; Conifers That Came in from the Cold; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Dec 9, 2017.
See more usage examples of pinetum in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I don't mind that you think slowly but I do mind that you are publishing faster than you think. -Wolfgang Pauli, physicist, Nobel laureate (25 Apr 1900-1958)
