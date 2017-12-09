  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Apr 25, 2018
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
sillage
androcracy
pinetum
pinetum
Photo: Ty Korte
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

pinetum

PRONUNCIATION:
(py-NEE-tuhm)

MEANING:
noun: An arboretum of coniferous trees such as pines.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin pinetum (pine grove), from pinus (pine). Earliest documented use: 1828.

USAGE:
“At RHS Garden Wisley, conifers were traditionally sent to the pinetum, where they were expected to reach towering proportions.”
Matthew Pottage; Conifers That Came in from the Cold; The Daily Telegraph (London, UK); Dec 9, 2017.

See more usage examples of pinetum in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I don't mind that you think slowly but I do mind that you are publishing faster than you think. -Wolfgang Pauli, physicist, Nobel laureate (25 Apr 1900-1958)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith