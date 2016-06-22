|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
If there is something out there, chances are there’s a name for it. This could be a thing or a place or an idea. Sure, one could do without a name and describe something or someone in another way -- that tall man in a blue shirt -- but having a name makes it easier.
This week’s five words describe things, ideas, or persons you may have known earlier, but not known that there’s a word for them.
sillage
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The trail of scent that lingers behind from a perfume; also, the degree to which it lingers.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French sillage (wake, trail). Earliest documented use: early 1800s.
USAGE:
“Phlur’s Siano fragrance intends to be a celebration of nightlife and ‘for those who want to own the room,’ ... Its sillage is ‘far’.”
Ellen Byron; When Words and Pictures Sell a Fragrance; The Wall Street Journal (New York); Jun 22, 2016.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:This above all: to thine own self be true, / And it must follow, as the night the day, / Thou canst not then be false to any man. -William Shakespeare, poet and dramatist (23 Apr 1564-1616)
