Apr 23, 2018
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
sillage
Photo: chiaralily
with Anu Garg

If there is something out there, chances are there’s a name for it. This could be a thing or a place or an idea. Sure, one could do without a name and describe something or someone in another way -- that tall man in a blue shirt -- but having a name makes it easier.

This week’s five words describe things, ideas, or persons you may have known earlier, but not known that there’s a word for them.

sillage

PRONUNCIATION:
(see-AHZH)

MEANING:
noun: The trail of scent that lingers behind from a perfume; also, the degree to which it lingers.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French sillage (wake, trail). Earliest documented use: early 1800s.

USAGE:
“Phlur’s Siano fragrance intends to be a celebration of nightlife and ‘for those who want to own the room,’ ... Its sillage is ‘far’.”
Ellen Byron; When Words and Pictures Sell a Fragrance; The Wall Street Journal (New York); Jun 22, 2016.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
This above all: to thine own self be true, / And it must follow, as the night the day, / Thou canst not then be false to any man. -William Shakespeare, poet and dramatist (23 Apr 1564-1616)

