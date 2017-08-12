  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Nov 23, 2020
This week’s theme
Supervocalic words

This week’s words
euphoria
Previous week’s theme
Words from body
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

A word that makes use of only one of the vowels (example: strengthlessness) is called a univocalic. In the same way, when a word or phrase makes use of all the vowels, it’s known as a supervocalic. This week we’ll feature supervocalic words.

CONTEST: What supervocalic news headline (real or imagined) can you come up with?

PRIZES: Winners will receive their choice of any of the following:
A copy of any of my books
A copy of the word game Word Up!

FINE PRINT: The vowels can be in any order.
Use as many of each vowel as you need.
Send your entries by Friday.
Mention your location.
Email your entries to contest@wordsmith.org or post them below.

EXAMPLE:
Here’s a supervocalic news headline I came up with: Trump Is A Loser.
(I think it’s a winning entry, but the contest officials tell me that I’m not eligible to enter the contest. No worries, my elite team of high-priced lawyers is filing an emergency petition with the US Supreme Court as we speak.)

euphoria

PRONUNCIATION:
((yoo-FOHR-ree-uh)

MEANING:
noun: A feeling or state of elation or well-being.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek eu- (well) + pherein (to bear). Ultimately from the Indo-European root bher- (to carry, to bear children) that gave birth to words such as basket, suffer, fertile, burden, bring, bear, offer, prefer, birth, adiaphorism, delate, opprobrious, sufferance, and paraphernalia. Earliest documented use: 1684.

USAGE:
“What is different, though, is the absence of euphoria. Few seem to want to cheer the rally in risky eurobonds.”
Still Crazy After Falling Yields; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 12, 2017.

“When they finally reached it a fraction of a moment later, a shower of euphoria rained on them, drenching them both.”
Marie Ferrarella; Christmas Cowboy Duet; Harlequin; 2014.

See more usage examples of euphoria in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Poetry is a sort of homecoming. -Paul Celan, poet and translator (23 Nov 1920-1970)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith