

Nov 23, 2020 This week’s theme

Supervocalic words



This week’s words

euphoria



Previous week’s theme

Words from body rvc words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



A word that makes use of only one of the vowels (example: strengthlessness) is called a univocalic. In the same way, when a word or phrase makes use of all the vowels, it’s known as a supervocalic. This week we’ll feature supervocalic words.



CONTEST: What supervocalic news headline (real or imagined) can you come up with?



PRIZES: Winners will receive their choice of any of the following:

A copy of any of my books

A copy of the word game Word Up!



FINE PRINT: The vowels can be in any order.

Use as many of each vowel as you need.

Send your entries by Friday.

Mention your location.

Email your entries to contest@wordsmith.org or post them below.



EXAMPLE:

Here’s a supervocalic news headline I came up with: Trump Is A Loser.

(I think it’s a winning entry, but the contest officials tell me that I’m not eligible to enter the contest. No worries, my elite team of high-priced lawyers is filing an emergency petition with the US Supreme Court as we speak.) euphoria PRONUNCIATION: ((yoo-FOHR-ree-uh)

MEANING: noun: A feeling or state of elation or well-being.

ETYMOLOGY: delate, opprobrious, From Greek eu- (well) + pherein (to bear). Ultimately from the Indo-European root bher- (to carry, to bear children) that gave birth to words such as basket, suffer, fertile, burden, bring, bear, offer, prefer, birth, adiaphorism sufferance , and paraphernalia . Earliest documented use: 1684.

USAGE:

Still Crazy After Falling Yields; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 12, 2017.



“When they finally reached it a fraction of a moment later, a shower of euphoria rained on them, drenching them both.”

Marie Ferrarella; Christmas Cowboy Duet; Harlequin; 2014.



See more usage examples of “What is different, though, is the absence of euphoria. Few seem to want to cheer the rally in risky eurobonds.”Still Crazy After Falling Yields;(London, UK); Aug 12, 2017.“When they finally reached it a fraction of a moment later, a shower of euphoria rained on them, drenching them both.”Marie Ferrarella;; Harlequin; 2014.See more usage examples of euphoria in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Poetry is a sort of homecoming. -Paul Celan, poet and translator (23 Nov 1920-1970)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate