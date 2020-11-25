

Nov 25, 2020 This week’s theme

S u p e rv o c a l i c words



This week’s words

euphoria

quaternion

urticaceous



Urtica dioica

Urtica dioica

From the book Flora von Deutschland, Österreich, und der Schweiz, 1885 Illustration: Prof. Dr. Otto Wilhelm Thomé



urticaceous PRONUNCIATION: (uhr-tih-KAY-shuhs)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Relating to a nettle.

2. Stinging.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin urtica (nettle), from urere (to burn). Earliest documented use: 1836.

USAGE: “[Rhizostoma Aldrovandi] possesses an urticaceous apparatus, which produces an effect similar to the stinging nettle when applied to the skin.”

Louis Figuier; The Ocean World; Appleton; 1869.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Surplus wealth is a sacred trust which its possessor is bound to administer in his lifetime for the good of the community. -Andrew Carnegie, industrialist (25 Nov 1835-1919)





