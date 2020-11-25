  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Nov 25, 2020
This week’s theme
Supervocalic words

This week’s words
euphoria
quaternion
urticaceous
Urtica dioica
From the book Flora von Deutschland, Österreich, und der Schweiz, 1885
Illustration: Prof. Dr. Otto Wilhelm Thomé
with Anu Garg

urticaceous

PRONUNCIATION:
(uhr-tih-KAY-shuhs)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Relating to a nettle.
2. Stinging.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin urtica (nettle), from urere (to burn). Earliest documented use: 1836.

USAGE:
“[Rhizostoma Aldrovandi] possesses an urticaceous apparatus, which produces an effect similar to the stinging nettle when applied to the skin.”
Louis Figuier; The Ocean World; Appleton; 1869.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Surplus wealth is a sacred trust which its possessor is bound to administer in his lifetime for the good of the community. -Andrew Carnegie, industrialist (25 Nov 1835-1919)

