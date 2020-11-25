|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Nov 25, 2020
This week's theme
Supervocalic words
This week’s words
quaternion
urticaceous
Urtica dioica
From the book Flora von Deutschland, Österreich, und der Schweiz, 1885
Illustration: Prof. Dr. Otto Wilhelm Thomé
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg
urticaceous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Relating to a nettle.
2. Stinging.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin urtica (nettle), from urere (to burn). Earliest documented use: 1836.
USAGE:
“[Rhizostoma Aldrovandi] possesses an urticaceous apparatus, which produces an effect similar to the stinging nettle when applied to the skin.”
Louis Figuier; The Ocean World; Appleton; 1869.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Surplus wealth is a sacred trust which its possessor is bound to administer in his lifetime for the good of the community. -Andrew Carnegie, industrialist (25 Nov 1835-1919)
