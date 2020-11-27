

Nov 27, 2020 This week’s theme

This week’s words

euphoria

quaternion

urticaceous

autotelic

vinaceous



vinaceous PRONUNCIATION: (vy/vi/vuh-NAY-shuhs)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Relating to wine.

2. Of the color of red wine: reddish.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin vinum (wine). Earliest documented use: 1688.

USAGE:

Bob Shacochis; Easy in the Islands; Grove Press; 2004.



See more usage examples of vinaceous in Vocabulary.com's dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Use only that which works and take it from any place you can find it. -Bruce Lee, martial artist and actor (27 Nov 1940-1973)





