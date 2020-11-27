|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Nov 27, 2020
Supervocalic words
This week’s words
euphoria
quaternion
urticaceous
autotelic
vinaceous
Vinaceous rosefinch
Photo: John&Fish
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
vinaceous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Relating to wine.
2. Of the color of red wine: reddish.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vinum (wine). Earliest documented use: 1688.
USAGE:
“He took another piece made of darker clay. It had been burnished to make it shine like vinaceous enamel.”
Bob Shacochis; Easy in the Islands; Grove Press; 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Use only that which works and take it from any place you can find it. -Bruce Lee, martial artist and actor (27 Nov 1940-1973)
|
