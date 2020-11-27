  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Nov 27, 2020
Supervocalic words

Vinaceous rosefinch
Photo: John&Fish
with Anu Garg

vinaceous

PRONUNCIATION:
(vy/vi/vuh-NAY-shuhs)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Relating to wine.
2. Of the color of red wine: reddish.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vinum (wine). Earliest documented use: 1688.

USAGE:
“He took another piece made of darker clay. It had been burnished to make it shine like vinaceous enamel.”
Bob Shacochis; Easy in the Islands; Grove Press; 2004.

See more usage examples of vinaceous in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Use only that which works and take it from any place you can find it. -Bruce Lee, martial artist and actor (27 Nov 1940-1973)

