  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Nov 26, 2020
This week’s theme
Supervocalic words

This week’s words
euphoria
quaternion
urticaceous
autotelic
This week’s contest
Tomorrow’s the last day to enter
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

autotelic

PRONUNCIATION:
(ah-toh-TEH-lik)

MEANING:
adjective: Having a purpose, motivation, or meaning in itself; not driven by external factors.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek auto- (self) + telos (end). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kwel- (to revolve), which also gave us colony, cult, culture, cycle, cyclone, chakra, collar, telic, entelechy, talisman, col, and accolade. Earliest documented use: 1864.

USAGE:
“I knew I had found my theme, but it was an artistic, an academic, an autotelic choice, having nothing to do with extraneous matters.”
Reginald Hill; Death’s Jest-Book; Harper; 2019.

See more usage examples of autotelic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The best theology is probably no theology; just love one another. -Charles Schulz, cartoonist (26 Nov 1922-2000)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith