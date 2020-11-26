|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 26, 2020This week’s theme
Supervocalic words
This week’s words
quaternion
urticaceous
autotelic
This week’s contest
Tomorrow’s the last day to enter
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
autotelic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Having a purpose, motivation, or meaning in itself; not driven by external factors.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek auto- (self) + telos (end). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kwel- (to revolve), which also gave us colony, cult, culture, cycle, cyclone, chakra, collar, telic, entelechy, talisman, col, and accolade. Earliest documented use: 1864.
USAGE:
“I knew I had found my theme, but it was an artistic, an academic, an autotelic choice, having nothing to do with extraneous matters.”
Reginald Hill; Death’s Jest-Book; Harper; 2019.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The best theology is probably no theology; just love one another. -Charles Schulz, cartoonist (26 Nov 1922-2000)
