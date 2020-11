A.Word.A.Day

autotelic

adjective: Having a purpose, motivation, or meaning in itself; not driven by external factors.

entelechy, talisman, From Greek auto- (self) + telos (end). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kwel- (to revolve), which also gave us colony, cult, culture, cycle, cyclone, chakra, collar, telic col , and accolade . Earliest documented use: 1864.

Reginald Hill; Death’s Jest-Book; Harper; 2019.



"I knew I had found my theme, but it was an artistic, an academic, an autotelic choice, having nothing to do with extraneous matters."

